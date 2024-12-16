Get ready to play

A break is needed from rigid routines with vibrant designs and fluid silhouettes, celebrating spontaneity and self-expression. Kanika Goyal has attempted just that with her Spring/Summer 2025 collection, ‘Playfield’. She invites us to break free from the rigidity of daily routines and embrace a playful, creative approach to fashion.

Drawing inspiration from the concept of Lila — divine play — the collection celebrates fluidity, joy, and the transformative power of play. Through this collection, Goyal pushes the boundaries of fashion by blending youthfulness with refined tailoring, deconstructing traditional ideas of gender and design.

“The essence of life is vibrant and ever-evolving, much like an energetic dance,” Goyal explains. ‘Playfield’ captures this essence, showcasing childlike scribbles through surface embroidery and incorporating dynamic elements like uneven drapes flowing from rigid silhouettes. New textures, like bonded and pleated fabrics, make the collection stand out, highligh- ting Goyal’s commitment to fluidity and creativity.

The Lila concept — symbolising the playful, creative acts of the gods — is seen in the collection’s blend of irregularities, with distressed ombre denim and layered graphic shirts that encourage spontaneity. “Life is a game to be enjoyed and relished,” she adds, infusing every piece with a sense of cosmic humour and joyful transformation.

Known for breaking free from conventional tailoring, her designs challenge traditional gender roles, offering versatile, fluid silhouettes that make the wearer feel free. “We’re about clothing that doesn’t let the wearer take themselves too seriously,” she says. Her playful tailoring, bold textures, and easy-to-style pieces ensure that fashion remains fun, exciting, and refreshing.

Price starts at Rs 10,500.

Available online.