Core Imaging Facility centre set up at Ashoka University

NEW DELHI: Equipped with high-end technologies, a facility has been inaugurated just a few kilometres from Delhi to boost scientific innovation and research in India.

Ashoka University, on Monday, announced the launch of the facility, a milestone in advancing scientific research and academic excellence.

The Ashoka-ZEISS Core Imaging Facility has been established in collaboration with the German company ZEISS. This partnership, formalised through an MoU, marks ZEISS India’s inaugural collaboration with a university. The facility is equipped with advanced microscopy technologies such as High Resolution, Super Resolution, and High Content microscopes. It is said to provide impetus to research in fields like cell biology, biophysics, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nobel Laureate Dr. Jack Szostak emphasised the interdisciplinary potential of the facility, saying, “At its core, the ZEISS Imaging Facility represents the spirit of collaboration, bringing together the brightest minds from biology, physics, and engineering to unravel the complexities of our world.”

“By blending state-of-the-art technology with expert support, the facility isn’t just solving scientific questions—it’s building bridges across disciplines to shape the future of innovation,” he added.

Ashok Trivedi, founder of the Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, during the inauguration, said, “The Ashoka ZEISS Imaging Microscopy Facility is more than a collection of advanced instruments; it’s a gateway to visualising life at its most fundamental levels, enabling discoveries that were once beyond imagination. This facility sets a new standard for imaging and microscopy by offering researchers the power to see the unseen, empowering groundbreaking work across disciplines.

The instruments here will provide hands-on access to Ashoka’s students and researchers and will be available to users across India at no cost for the next few years.