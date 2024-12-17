Dubai-based gangster’s key aide arrested after brief encounter

NEW DELHI: After a brief exchange of fire, the Delhi Police arrested a 35-year-old gang member of Dubai-based gangster Rashid Cablewala, who was wanted for double murder on Diwali in the city’s Farsh Bazar, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Wasim, a resident of Maujpur, was reportedly in regular contact with Cablewala via messaging apps.

According to police, Wasim acted as a coordinator between Anil a.k.a. Sonu Matka and Rashid Cablewala to carry out the Farsh Bazar double murder. Sonu Matka, who was shot dead in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district last week, had been identified as the shooter responsible for the October 31 killings of Akash Sharma and his nephew Rishabh in Delhi.

The two victims were bursting firecrackers in front of their home in Farsh Bazar when they were shot by two assailants. One of the assailants was arrested and disclosed Matka’s involvement in the shooting. Sharing details,

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said specific information was received that an active member of the Hashim Baba/Rashid Cablewala gang, namely Wasim, who was also wanted in the double murder case, would be in the Jyoti Nagar area carrying a weapon with the intent to commit another crime.

“Acting swiftly on this information, a team laid a trap. When Wasim was signalled to stop, he attempted a u-turn, but his motorcycle skidded. Despite warnings, he fired at the police, hitting the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Akhil Chaudhary. In self-defense, SI Akhil Chaudhary fired two rounds, while ASI Virender Baliyan fired one round at Wasim’s legs. Both his legs were injured, and he fell,” the officer said.

A sophisticated pistol with four live cartridges was recovered from his possession, along with one empty cartridge found nearby. The motorcycle he was riding was found to be stolen. During probe, Wasim revealed that he and his brother, Salim a.k.a. Tillan, were in contact with fugitive Rashid Cablewala through messaging apps. Rashid had directed Wasim to liaise with Sonu Matka for the murder of Akash Sharma. “Following the murder, Sonu Matka met Wasim, where he handed over money to the former on Cablewala’s orders,” DCP said.

Farsh Bazar double murder

Police said, Wasim acted as a coordinator between Anil a.k.a. Sonu Matka and Rashid Cablewala to carry out the Farsh Bazar double murder. Sonu, who was shot dead in an encounter with police in Meerut last week, had been identified as the shooter responsible for the October 31 killings