Over 400 criminals held in ‘operation crackdown’ ahead of Delhi assembly polls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police apprehended 415 wanted criminals, including 81 proclaimed offenders, during a two-week operation in the city’s northwest district. Conducted between December 1 and 15, ‘Operation Crackdown’ was aimed at curbing crime and bolstering public safety ahead of the assembly elections, DCP Abhishek Dhania said.

The operation, involving over 1,500 personnel, targeted individuals engaged in theft, robbery, and serious offences. Among those arrested were 81 proclaimed offenders and parole jumpers. Additionally, 21 individuals linked to organised crime, including narcotics were detained.

In the fight against drug trafficking, 61 individuals were apprehended, and 53 juveniles wanted in various cases were detained. Of these, 18 were involved in heinous crimes. To prevent the glorification of criminal activities, social media accounts of 67 juveniles have been deactivated, the officer said.

The crackdown also saw the seizure of 22 illegal weapons and live cartridges, resulting in the arrest of 15 people. Preventive action was taken against 81 individuals under the Arms Act. Furthermore, 44 cyber fraud cases were investigated, leading to 31 arrests and the prevention of `9.5 lakh in fraudulent withdrawals.

As part of a special drive against smuggling and illegal liquor distribution, police seized 8,545 litres of illicit liquor and arrested 127 individuals. A total of 107 gambling cases were registered, with 127 people taken into custody.

In efforts to combat street crime, 55 individuals were arrested in 73 snatching cases. The police also made over 15,000 preventive arrests and traced 31 out of 51 missing bad characters.

Two-week drive

The operation, involving over 1,500 personnel, targeted individuals engaged in theft, robbery, and serious offences. Among those arrested were 81 proclaimed offenders and parole jumpers. Additionally, 21 individuals linked to organised crime, including narcotics were detained.