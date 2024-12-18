Delhi air quality worsens to' severe plus', AQI climbs to 441

NEW DELHI: Delhi grappled with alarming pollution levels on Wednesday as the air quality settled in the severe category with an AQI of 441, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Out of the 37 monitoring stations, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category, with AQI readings reaching as high as 480 at many locations. The remaining stations reported 'severe' air quality.

An AQI of 400 or above warrants urgent attention, according to the CPCB's colour-coded warnings.