Delhi schools told to follow hybrid mode till Class V

NEW DELHI: The director education Veditha Reddy issued a circular on Monday evening, stating, “All the heads of schools of government, government aided and unaided recognized private schools of DoE NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children upto class V in a hybrid mode- both in physical and online mode with immediate effect until further orders.”

However some schools have issued notices to the parents urging them to send their wards to the schools except in emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar issued an order mandating all schools in the district to start classes from 9 am starting Tuesday due to cold weather conditions.

Dharmveer Singh, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), said, “In view of the extreme cold, as per the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, classes in all schools will start from 9 am till further orders.”