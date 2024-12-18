Eco-friendly steps in place in Delhi zoo to shield animals from pollution, cold

NEW DELHI: Owing to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Zoo authorities have introduced a comprehensive winter management plan to protect animals from pollution and cold weather, officials said on Tuesday. Measures include reducing dust, switching to eco-friendly vehicles, and using stubble padding instead of firewood to keep animals warm.

While the zoo’s location in a relatively lower-lying area provides some natural relief from pollution, officials are prioritizing efforts to safeguard animals. “Pollution levels here are relatively lower due to the zoo’s geography, but we are still taking various steps to protect the animals,” an official said.

The zoo has minimized the use of diesel vehicles and replaced high-polluting transport options with cleaner, diesel-free alternatives. Regular water sprinkling is also being carried out, particularly near pollutant-heavy zones like the ring road. Fogger machines are being used to spray water and suppress airborne dust and pollutants effectively. As part of long-term initiatives, extensive tree plantations within the zoo are helping maintain a greener and cleaner environment.

Dust control has also been integrated into daily maintenance routines. “Before sweeping roads or animal enclosures, water sprinkling is done to prevent dust from rising. Zookeepers have been instructed to avoid unnecessary activities that could contribute to pollution,” the official said.

To combat the winter chill, the zoo has revamped its practices. Previously, firewood was burned at night to keep animals warm, which contributed to pollution. “This year, we’ve completely stopped burning wood and have switched to non-polluting alternatives like heaters to keep the animals warm,” the official added. Herbivore enclosures are now padded with stubble to provide warmth, an innovative solution that also addresses pollution caused by stubble burning.

“We purchase stubble during this season and use it as padding in animal enclosures. This not only provides warmth to the animals but also helps manage stubble in a non-polluting way,” the official further said, adding winter is an ideal breeding season and so, food monitoring and health check-ups are in place to ensure the well-being of newborns and their mothers.