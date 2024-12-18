Moderate fog, air quality continues to be ‘severe’ in Delhi despite GRAP IV curbs

NEW DELHI: Delhi was engulfed under the blanket of moderate fog on Tuesday morning as the air quality remained ‘severe’ a day after restrictions under stages 3 and 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were invoked. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 426 (severe) at 9 am. The average AQI was 379 (very poor) at 4pm on Monday, but by 10pm, it had entered into the ‘severe’ category by touching 401.

Delhi’s last severe air day was on November 23, when the AQI reached 412.

While initially, stage-3 was announced during the day on Monday, a sharp rise in AQI prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to hold an emergency meeting late in the evening, with stage-4 also subsequently invoked with immediate effect in NCR.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport also issued an advisory as air quality deteriorated further in the national capital on Tuesday. The update came less than a day after the Central air quality panel for Delhi-NCR imposed Stage 4 curbs under a revamped pollution control plan.

“Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” an official order read.

According to an update from the India Meteorological Department, moderate fog conditions (visibility between 200m and 500m) are likely to persist in Delhi over the next two days due to the expected prevalence of calm or easterly surface winds.

The Centre’s air quality panel on Monday imposed the strictest Stage 4 curbs, including a ban on all construction activities, as the region’s air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’ due to unfavourable weather conditions. Stage 4 curbs under the GRAP also include a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.