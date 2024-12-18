Murder convict who jumped parole arrested after tip-off from two kids

NEW DELHI: A tip-off from two children led to the arrest of a murder convict who had been evading police in Narela, outer north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The convict, Sanjay, had been absconding after his conviction in a 2010 murder case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said, “Sanjay, convicted under murder charges, was sentenced to life imprisonment. He was out on furlough and was due to surrender by June 18. He requested the Supreme Court for interim relief, which was granted. Now, the Supreme Court on December 2 has passed the order to nab him.”

The top court directed the police to arrest Sanjay immediately and file a compliance affidavit by January 2, 2025. Despite extensive searches, police initially struggled to locate him. Attempts to seek cooperation from Sanjay’s surety provider were unsuccessful as he refused to assist.

“Our teams later reached out to the children — a nine-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl of the surety provider — appealing for their help. Initially reluctant, the children were explained the seriousness of the matter and emphasised that Sanjay, their uncle, was absconding in connection with a heinous crime. Through careful communication and repeated efforts, the police gained the trust of the children. In a crucial breakthrough, the children provided a phone number linked to Sanjay,” the DCP said.

With this vital lead, the police deployed technical surveillance to track Sanjay’s location. He was subsequently apprehended, ending his prolonged evasion.

Sanjay, who had been leveraging the earlier interim relief granted by the Supreme Court, had avoided surrendering as required. The involvement of the children proved instrumental in breaking the deadlock, allowing police to locate and arrest him successfully.