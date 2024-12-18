‘Table CAG reports or face protest’: BJP threatens AAP government

NEW DELHI: A day after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Atishi to call a special session of the Assembly to table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, allegedly pending for over one-and-a-half years, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday demanded that the Assembly Speaker convene the special session on Dec 21.

The BJP insisted that the session should be exclusively dedicated to the presentation of the 14 CAG reports, without any other agenda.

Issuing an ultimatum to the AAP government, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva warned that he will move Delhi High Court if the elected dispensation fails to do so.

Sachdeva criticised the AAP-led government for allegedly suppressing these reports, claiming that their disclosure would expose multiple financial irregularities.

Sachdeva pointed out that the CAG reports, which once played a key role in Arvind Kejriwal’s political rise during the Commonwealth Games controversy, are now poised to scrutinise his own government. He stated that the 14 reports, covering issues such as excise duty on liquor, pollution and other financial matters between 2017-18 and 2021-22, were deliberately withheld by the AAP government.

He said that not presenting the CAG reports in the assembly was a grave crime and charged that the AAP government has “murdered” democratic traditions and the Constitution in broad daylight.

He further emphasized that Kejriwal had earlier used CAG reports to challenge the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government, even ordering an ACB investigation in 2014 based on a CAG report. “Now, with 14 reports potentially exposing irregularities, Kejriwal and his close associates, including CM Atishi and Manish Sisodia, would come under scrutiny,” the BJP leader alleged.

BJP legislators have already filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking a direction to the Delhi government to table the reports in the assembly.

“The CAG reports are constitutionally required to be submitted to the state government and tabled in the assembly with the L-G’s approval, as per Section 48 of the administrative regulations. Kejriwal deliberately withheld these reports to avoid public scrutiny and prevent the surfacing of alleged financial scams within his government,” Sachdeva alleged.

‘Kejriwal deliberately withheld these reports’

