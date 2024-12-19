EC reviews poll readiness in meeting with parties

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of political parties in the National Capital as part of its exercise to hold the polls for Delhi assembly, which is due early next year.

Sources indicated that since the poll panel is in the last leg of its meetings and review of the preparedness, the dates for assembly elections in Delhi could be announced anytime soon.

Officials in the Commission confirmed that BJP Lok Sabha Member from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting.

The meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics, where the full Commission listened to their concerns regarding the polls, the officials said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with two Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu – later in the day also reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls. In post on microblogging site ‘X’, the Election Commission said, “CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Meeting with enforcement agencies is currently underway. Earlier in the day, commission met representatives of the political parties.”

In another post the EC said the Commission also held meeting with District Election officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to review the readiness of the poll mechinary in their respective jurisdictions. The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on Feb 23, next year and polls are to be held before that.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the AAP, which is seeking a third consecutive term, has already announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will contest from his New Delhi seat, while Chief Minister Atishi is set to fight from Kalkaji.

AAP’s list includes ten turncoats, seven from the BJP and three from Congress. The party has dropped 16 sitting MLAs, replaced three legislators with family members, and swapped candidates in two constituencies. The Congress has named 21 candidates. Among them is Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.