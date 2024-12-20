AAP steps up heat over Shah remarks

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded an apology and resignation from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B R Ambedkar in Parliament.

With Delhi Assembly elections approaching, party sources revealed that AAP is positioning this issue to consolidate its Dalit voter base and retain dominance in the 12 reserved seats of the national capital.

Dalit voters constitute nearly 17-18% of Delhi’s electorate and play a decisive role in about 30 constituencies. While AAP traditionally dominates Dalit support in Assembly polls, the BJP has garnered significant backing from the community during Lok Sabha elections.

The reserved constituencies include Bawana, Sultan Pur Majra, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Madipur, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Seemapuri, and Gokalpuri. Additionally, constituencies like Bijwasan, Narela, Nangloi, and Shahdara also see strong Dalit voter influence. AAP swept all 12 reserved seats in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections.

However, in the 2014, 2019, and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP outperformed AAP and Congress in these segments. Despite the AAP-Congress alliance in the 2024 general elections, BJP secured victory in 8 of the 12 reserved constituencies. Facing anti-incumbency, AAP has reportedly changed candidates on several seats to address voter dissatisfaction.