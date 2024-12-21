EC to announce Delhi polls dates by second week of January; voting expected to be by mid-February

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections by the second week of January, with January 10 being the likely date.

Sources indicate that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect immediately after the announcement.

Voting is anticipated to take place around February 12-13.

The current Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar, is set to retire on February 18, and the Election Commission is keen on conducting the polls before his tenure ends, the sources added.

“A preparatory meeting to finalize arrangements for the Delhi elections will be held soon, after which the dates will be announced. The official notification for the elections is likely between January 6 and 10,” said a senior official.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, 2025.

In light of allegations of large-scale deletions from the voter list, the chief electoral office (CEO) has taken measures to address concerns.

Weekly updates on claims and objections are being shared with political parties. Returning officers are conducting field verifications of voters reported as shifted or deceased.

Officials said shifted cases are being verified at multiple levels, including 100% verification by BLO supervisors, 20% verification by Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO), and 5% by Electoral Registration Officers (ERO).

For voter’s awareness, EVM Demonstration Centres (EDC) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDV) have been established across all districts. These facilities are being stationed in areas such as metro stations and bus terminals to familiarise the public with EVMs.

“Citizens can visit these centres for hands-on experience with EVMs. This initiative aims to build confidence and encourage voter participation,” an official said.