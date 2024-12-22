Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category, temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius

NEW DELHI: Delhi experienced a foggy morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated from 370 on Saturday to 393, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The humidity level was recorded at 97 percent at 8.30 am, the IMD stated. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality.

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strictest set of anti-pollution measures, remains in force, including a ban on construction activities and the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

During winters, GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).