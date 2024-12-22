DU students can finish a semester at foreign university

NEW DELHI: From the next academic year, DU students might have the option to complete a semester at a foreign university.

A proposal regarding the ‘twinning programme’, recommended by a committee constituted earlier this year, will be tabled for approval at the Academic Council (AC) meeting scheduled for December 27.

Undergraduate students from the 2022-2023 batch onwards will have the option to complete their third, fifth or seventh semesters abroad, as per the panel’s recommendations. The credits earned by students at foreign institutes will be taken into account before they are awarded degrees by DU, said an official.

The panel has also recommended scholarships for meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds.

The university has around 90 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with foreign institutes for exchange programmes, workshops, and seminars, among other activities.