Purvanchali debate: Kejriwal trying to create misunderstanding, alleges BJP

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Sunday, party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "For the last several days, a big leader of Delhi has been repeatedly trying to create confusion."

"Delhi is facing problems related to water, drainage and road but the former chief minister is not saying anything about them. During the Covid pandemic, the then Delhi chief minister said that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh living in the city should return (to their homes)," he said.

"He didn't even provide any treatment facilities to them due to which they had to return to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," Choudhary added.

Today these people are trying to spread misunderstanding on the Purvanchal issue, he said, alluding to Kejriwal.

"Attempts are being made to link them (Purvanchalis) with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Hence, I urge the people from Purvanchal to reply to those ruling Delhi in the 2025 assembly elections," he also said.