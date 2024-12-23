Kejriwal announces doorstep registration for women, elderly welfare schemes to begin on December 23

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that registration for the Delhi government scheme under which women will be provided monthly assistance will begin on Monday.

He also said registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana which will provide free treatment to people above 60 years of age will also begin along with it.

In its 2024-25 budget, the Delhi government announced the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all women above 18. However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power in the assembly elections, slated for February next year.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The registration for the scheme will start tomorrow, and women don’t have to go anywhere for registration. Our volunteers will come to your home and complete the registration.” “There are many daughters whose college education is interrupted after class 12 due to financial constraints. With this Rs 2,100, they will be able to continue their studies and also help them pursue higher education,” he added.

The beneficiaries will need to show their voter identity cards and all eligible women voters in Delhi will receive the benefits, he said, adding “You don’t need to stand in queues or waste your time. We will come to your doorstep. Across every area of Delhi, AAP has created thousands of teams. These teams will come to your home and will do registration of all the women of the house and give them a registration card (Kejriwal Kavach Card),”Kejriwal said.

In the run for the upcoming polls, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term, having won 62 out of 70 seats in the last election.