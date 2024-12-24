Delhi

Centre's air quality panel revokes curbs under GRAP Stage IV in Delhi-NCR

The air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.
An anti-smog truck seen sprinkling water over the street to settle down dust particles amid pollution on December 19.
An anti-smog truck seen sprinkling water over the street to settle down dust particles amid pollution on December 19.
NEWD DELHI: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Tuesday revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a dip in pollution levels, according to an official order.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

