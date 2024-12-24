Kuldeep Sengar’s interim bail extended by four weeks, asked to surrender on January 20

NEW DELHI: Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA serving a 10-year prison sentence for the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father, has been granted an extension of his interim bail.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri of the High Court, while considering Sengar’s plea for medical relief, noted that a division bench had already extended his suspension of sentence in the related Unnao rape case till January 20.

The court order specifies that Sengar must surrender on January 20 following the extension. On December 20, a bench comprising Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Amit Sharma extended Sengar’s interim bail in the Unnao rape case.

The court imposed conditions on him, including restricting his movements to his residence, except for medical visits to AIIMS, and prohibiting him from leaving Delhi.

The division bench justified the extension by considering Sengar’s health issues, including recovery from eye surgery, and other ailments. It emphasised that this would be the final extension and no further relief would be granted.