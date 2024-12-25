8-year-old girl strangled to death by teenager in Delhi's high-security military complex for resisting sexual assault

An 8-year-old girl was reportedly strangled to death for resisting sexual assault in southwest Delhi's Shankar Vihar military station.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old youth, whom the victim used to call "bhaiya," in connection with the case.

The body of the girl was recovered by the police on Tuesday morning. After analysing CCTV footage from the area, according to TOI, the police identified a youth taking away the girl with him to an abandoned area.

Police arrested the youth and upon interrogation he confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the girl was playing in front of her house on Monday evening when the boy lured the girl away under some pretext. He took her to a deserted place in the campus and tried to sexually assault her. When the girl screamed, he strangled her to death.

The youth's parents work as helps at the military station.

Further investigations are on.