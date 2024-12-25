Uniqa unveils Urban Nomad, Stellar Heritage: Modern style meets timeless luxury

In the world of bespoke menswear, Uniqa stands as a beacon of contemporary sophistication, merging traditional craftsmanship with forward-thinking design. Founded by the dynamic brother duo, Sailesh and Sankesh Ranka in 2015, what sets the brand apart is its meticulous attention to detail and personalised service. This winter, their new collections—Urban Nomad and Stellar Heritage—have set the stage for redefining men’s fashion with bold, cosmopolitan flair.

“We believe that every man’s wardrobe should be as unique as his story. Each piece is a canvas, designed not just for style, but to reflect a sense of individuality and timeless elegance,” says Sailesh Ranka, co-founder of Uniqa.

The Urban Nomad collection is a celebration of the modern man—a global traveller who embraces both exploration and comfort. Inspired by nature’s raw beauty and the cosmopolitan spirit of the global traveller, the pieces are crafted with luxurious, breathable fabrics like linen, cotton, and cashmere. As Sankesh Ranka, co-founder of Uniqa, explains, “We’ve focused on creating garments that allow for both comfort and style. The asymmetrical cuts and deep pockets are inspired by the dynamic lifestyle of a man on the move.”

The collection’s earthy tones, organic shapes, and hand-stitched motifs serve as a nod to nature, while the modern cuts and global patterns evoke the cosmopolitan essence of urban life. With the inclusion of functional elements like adjustable cuffs and tailored fits, Urban Nomad is a perfect blend of relaxed luxury and utilitarian design.