AAP says Parvesh Verma giving cash to voters, BJP leader refutes charge

NEW DELHI: A bitter political confrontation ensued in Delhi on Wednesday over BJP leader Parvesh Verma allegedly distributing Rs 1,100 among women of the New Delhi constituency, with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal calling him a “traitor” and CM Atishi demanding his arrest.

Kejriwal, who has held the seat since 2013 and is the AAP’s candidate from the constituency for the upcoming Assembly polls, also claimed that Verma is the BJP’s chief ministerial face in the elections and asked Delhiites if they wanted such a CM.

A defiant Verma, however, asserted that he has launched a scheme to help women with the financial assistance of Rs 1,100 through the ‘Rashtriya Swabhiman’, an organisation founded by his father.

In a dig at the AAP chief, the BJP leader said he was only helping people and “not distributing liquor like him”. The former Delhi CM lashed out at Verma in over a dozen posts on X. “They are giving Rs 1,100 to each voter every day and asking them to vote for their party. Are you helping the needy or openly buying votes? Your father must be ashamed of a traitor son like you,” Kejriwal assailed the BJP leader in one of the posts in Hindi.