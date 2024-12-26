Anupam Sud’s canvas fabulises our times

The Journey A Full Circle’, a solo art exhibition by Anupam Sud, has opened recently at Palette Art Gallery. It celebrates five decades of Sud’s artistic journey, featuring over 60 works that highlight her evolution as one of India’s most well known contemporary artists. From her etchings of the 1970s to the innovative print collages created during the pandemic, the showcase captures the depth of her mastery and ongoing exploration.

“This exhibition that spans two distinct periods of my practice - the early 1970s and the more recent 2010s - comes at a transformative time when the rigours of printmaking are making it difficult for me to continue as a printmaker. It is, therefore, a good time to look back to see how the meticulous learning of printmaking techniques, the choice and use of materials, and the social environment from which I derived my images and compositions, have shaped my practice of six decades,” says Sud.

She further added that it is a time to reflect on how the concerns of an urban society, as experienced by her and manifested in her printmaking, have changed over time in any meaningful manner.

Sud’s works, known for their raw, nuanced, and empathetic treatment of the human body, emerge as a central motif in this exhibition. They invite viewers to explore universal themes of vulnerability, resilience, and self-reflection.This exhibition bookends Anupam Sud’s practice in an intriguing manner to seek linkages between her early and late career works.

As she stands at a transformative crossroads of her life, the printmaker can take a precious moment to look back at the images she has shared it with. Alliterations of space play a prominent part in her early etchings along with aspects of sexuality, risqué deviations for a middle-class artist to found her practice on, but the assured representation of the body in her later works lifts the veil of any pretence about its importance to her work.