AAP files ED complaint against Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday filed a complaint with the ED against BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, accusing them of orchestrating a “vote-buying” operation ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.
AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, through the complaint, has urged the ED to launch an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Singh stated that crores of rupees in unaccounted cash are lying at Verma’s residence and are being used to bribe voters, with specific instances captured on video evidence. He criticised investigative agencies for their inaction, accusing them of working under political influence to shield BJP leaders while targeting opposition parties.
After visiting the ED office, Singh stated that a massive vote-buying operation is taking place in Delhi right under the noses of key agencies such as the ED, CBI, and the I-T Department, as well as the prime minister, home minister, and the Election Commission.
“Photos and videos of women receiving Rs 1,100, with a card bearing the Prime Minister’s photo, have been captured by journalists,” Sanjay Singh continued. “Parvesh Verma proudly says he will distribute money. Even Manjinder Singh Sirsa is giving out cash in his area to influence voters.” Singh added, “This is a clear case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Even today, if the E.D. conducts a raid, we have been repeatedly saying that Parvesh Verma is receiving police protection.”
Wrestlers join AAP
Scores of renowned bodybuilders, wrestlers, and fitness professionals on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party.
Leading the new entrants were Tilak Raj, Rohit Dalal, and Akshay Dilwari, who were inducted by Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.
Speaking at the event, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal stated, “I am very happy that Tilak Raj, Rohit Dalal, Akshay Dilwari, and around 70-80 bodybuilders and wrestlers are joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Rohit, Tilak, and Akshay have represented India at various levels—national and international — in wrestling and other sports.”
He added, “Rohit Dalal himself owns a gym chain, and in the coming days, many gym owners from Delhi will be joining the Aam Aadmi Party. This will strengthen the party, including in elections, as gym owners will help us reach out to people who visit gyms for exercise. After forming the government, we will work dedicatedly to resolve all issues related to sports, wrestling, and gym associations.”
Goel stated, “All of them had expressed their desire for athletes, young individuals, and members of the sports community to join the AAP, inspired by its programs and the vision of Kejriwal.