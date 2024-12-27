AAP files ED complaint against Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Thursday filed a complaint with the ED against BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, accusing them of orchestrating a “vote-buying” operation ahead of Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, through the complaint, has urged the ED to launch an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Singh stated that crores of rupees in unaccounted cash are lying at Verma’s residence and are being used to bribe voters, with specific instances captured on video evidence. He criticised investigative agencies for their inaction, accusing them of working under political influence to shield BJP leaders while targeting opposition parties.