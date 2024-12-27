BJP’s opposition reflects lack of vision, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has said that the Mahila Samman Yojana, an initiative by the party, has seen a good response with over 22 lakh women in the city registering for the scheme so far.

“The BJP has consistently resisted measures that uplift our mothers and sisters. Their opposition reflects their lack of vision and commitment to women’s empowerment,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday.