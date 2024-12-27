BJP’s opposition reflects lack of vision, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has said that the Mahila Samman Yojana, an initiative by the party, has seen a good response with over 22 lakh women in the city registering for the scheme so far.
“The BJP has consistently resisted measures that uplift our mothers and sisters. Their opposition reflects their lack of vision and commitment to women’s empowerment,” said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday.
Singh stated that the 22-23 lakh women have registered for the Mahila Samman Yojana, adding, “the public has faith in Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, trusting that once he is re-elected as Chief Minister, Rs 2,100 will be deposited monthly into the accounts of every woman.” Highlighting the growing support for the initiative, he remarked,
“This is why Delhi’s women are registering themselves. The BJP has always been against women. They don’t want women to be empowered, to become strong, or to have some money in their hands.”