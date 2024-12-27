Rain lashes parts of Delhi, more showers expected

The observatory at Safdarjung, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded 1.8 mm rainfall between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, and 7.3 mm after that till 8:30 am.

The Palam weather station recorded 11.3 mm rainfall, followed by Lodhi Road at 6.8 mm, and Pusa at 5.5 mm.

The Met office has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain during the day.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches above normal.