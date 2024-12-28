20-yr-old swallows razor after fight with father, survives

NEW DELHI: In a distressing incident underscoring the urgency of addressing mental health issues, a 20-year-old man swallowed a shaving razor in a fit of anger following a heated argument with his father.

The young man, reportedly battling undiagnosed depression and suicidal tendencies, ingested the razor, the blade holder and handle, endangering his life.

The patient’s case was further complicated by his father’s ongoing struggle with a mental health condition, reflecting the deep-rooted mental health challenges that exist within families.

Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital described the case as both rare and alarming. A series of scans revealed that the blade holder had been lodged in the patient’s stomach, while the razor handle had advanced to his large intestine. A team of surgeons performed a complex two-step procedure to save the young man’s life.