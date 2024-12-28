20-yr-old swallows razor after fight with father, survives

NEW DELHI: In a distressing incident underscoring the urgency of addressing mental health issues, a 20-year-old man swallowed a shaving razor in a fit of anger following a heated argument with his father.
The young man, reportedly battling undiagnosed depression and suicidal tendencies, ingested the razor, the blade holder and handle, endangering his life.
The patient’s case was further complicated by his father’s ongoing struggle with a mental health condition, reflecting the deep-rooted mental health challenges that exist within families.
Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital described the case as both rare and alarming. A series of scans revealed that the blade holder had been lodged in the patient’s stomach, while the razor handle had advanced to his large intestine. A team of surgeons performed a complex two-step procedure to save the young man’s life.
Dr Tarun Mittal noted, “This was an unusual and challenging case, not just because of the foreign object involved, but also due to the psychological factors at play. It highlights the critical need for families to recognise mental health issues early and seek appropriate care.” The surgeon highlighted that social stigma often prevents individuals from seeking help for mental health concerns.
“The young man has since recovered from the surgery and is now being referred for professional counseling to address his depression and suicidal thoughts. His family, too, has been encouraged to seek mental health support, ensuring a more stable environment for everyone involved,” the hospital said.
Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Ignoring such issues can lead to life-threatening situations.”