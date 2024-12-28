Cops bust narco syndicate, seize Rs 1 crore worth drugs

NEW DELHI: With the arrest of three men, including the kingpin, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a ‘nationwide narco syndicate’ involved in the manufacturing and distribution of banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including Alprazolam tablets and Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup across the country.

Police have also seized tablet and syrup worth approximately `1 crore recovered and machine used in preparation of triprolidine hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate syrup including packaging materials.

The accused were identified as Samaludden a.k.a Sadik (28), a resident of Agra, Mohd. Gulzar (34), a resident of Narela and Salman (28), a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that a complete setup including machinery in manufacturing the recovered drug has also been seized in the city’s Bawana area and the seized contraband has been traced to suppliers in Uttar Pradesh, with connections to various distribution channels extending into Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, indicating a complex inter-state operation.

The entire syndicate was unearthed after a tip-off was received on December 25 which led to the arrest of three accused who were in possession of 1.80,000 tablets of Alprazolam tablets and 9,000 bottles of triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate Syrup under the name of Kojex and O- Curex-T, classified as a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said that Sadik, the kingpin of the syndicate, who also possesses the degree of B-Pharma from Pratap University Jaipur, and Salman planned to set up a factory to manufacture the Codeine based Syrup and habit-forming drugs like Alphrazolam, Tramadol etc.