Court simplifies FIR quashing process for compromise cases

NEW DELHI: In a landmark procedural reform aimed at optimizing judicial efficiency, the Delhi High Court has introduced a new system for handling petitions seeking the quashing of First Information Reports (FIRs) based on compromises between parties. These petitions will now undergo initial scrutiny by the Joint Registrar (Judicial) before being presented to the court for final decision-making.

Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, acting on the recommendations of a designated committee, issued practice directions for this streamlined process. The new approach is designed to save precious judicial time while ensuring that all compromise-based FIR quashing petitions comply with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

Under the revised procedure, non-contentious compromise-based petitions will first be listed before the Joint Registrar (Judicial), who will verify compliance with Supreme Court guidelines. Parties involved will be identified using online systems such as Aadhaar-linked verification to ensure authenticity.

“The Joint Registrar will confirm that the compromise is genuine and not influenced by coercion or undue pressure. The Investigating Officer may participate virtually to verify the parties’ identities. To minimize delays caused by logistical challenges, all hearings will be conducted via secure video conferencing platforms,” the court stated. Once all conditions are satisfied, the Joint Registrar will forward the petition to the court along with a pre-verified report.

The court will then decide whether to quash or dismiss the FIR without requiring a full oral hearing in straightforward cases. In a further move to enhance efficiency, the High Court has proposed introducing a “Consent Calendar.” This system will allow for the batch listing of pre-vetted compromise cases on specific days, enabling en masse pronouncement of orders in non-contentious matters.