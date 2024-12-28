Delhi records highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years

NEW DELHI: The national capital has recorded 41.2 mm rain in the past 24 four hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, marking the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital recorded the highest-ever rainfall on a single day in the month on December 3, at 75.7 mm.

The rains also made December 2024 the fifth-highest in terms of monthly rainfall since records began in 1901, an official from the weather department said.

"The 24-hour cumulative rainfall ending at 8:30 am on December 28 is the second-highest since 1901 at Safdarjung. The monthly rainfall is the fifth-highest. (The 24-hour cumulative rainfall refers to the rainfall during the past 24 hours, ending at 8:30 am IST on the given date)," the IMD official said.