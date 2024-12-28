Delhi University proposal for Bhagavad Gita courses sparks controversy among teachers

NEW DELHI: A Delhi University proposal to offer four value-addition courses on the Hindu religious scripture Bhagavad Gita has stirred controversy, with some teachers criticising the move.

The university’s Value Addition Committee tabled the recommendation for approval on Friday.

These courses, designed for all students to choose from a pool of options, aim to offer deeper insights into thematic applications of Gita’s teachings in various walks of life. The courses are titled Gita for Holistic Life, Gita for Sustainable Universe, Leadership Excellence through Gita, and Gita: Navigating Life Challenges.

Another course tabled for approval, titled ‘An Introduction to Viksit Bharat’, seeks to introduce young people to the concept of a developed India, a BJP-led central government’s flagship campaign programme.

The proposed chapters will address key topics such as technology, infrastructure, agriculture, and sustainability. The course will also include practical elements, such as field visits to villages, self-help groups, and farmers’ organisations, to provide hands-on experience.

In addition, DU plans to introduce two general elective courses on tribes in India to be offered at the UG level from the Centre for Tribal Studies.

Some teachers questioned the University’s motives, particularly the decision to offer four courses based on a single religious text. Maya John, a professor at Jesus and Mary College and an Academic Council member, said, “While the Bhagavad Gita is revered by many, offering multiple courses based solely on this text limits students’ exposure to the diverse traditions of the Indian subcontinent. This could foster insular thinking and exclude engagement with other value systems.”

Another teacher criticised the move, suggesting that the DU must first focus on improving the quality of the currently offered Value Addition Courses.