SFI demands withdrawal of Delhi government's circular on migrant children's school enrollment

NEW DELHI: Days after the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) issued directions to government schools mandating stricter admission procedures to prevent enrollment of illegal Bangladeshi migrant and Rohingya children, the Students Federation of India (SFI) demanded immediate withdrawal of the circular.

The SFI on Friday issued a statement condemning the directive as an attack on the Right to Education Act. “This directive by the AAP government comes in the backdrop of persistent communal bias; the government is adopting soft Hindutva,” a senior SFI leader said.

“The AAP government should instead ensure accessible education for students from all religious, ethnic, and lingusitic communities in Delhi,” the leader said.

The DoE had maintained that the order seeks to protect the education system from misuse while ensuring that deserving students continue to access their right to education.