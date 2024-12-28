Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list
Samsung AI washing Machine
Samsung’s new 12 kg Bespoke AI Washing Machines are designed to simplify laundry care. They sport top-notch features like AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings integration while optimising wash cycles based on fabric type and soil level for a thorough yet gentle clean. With a sleek design and energy-saving capabilities that can reduce electricity bills by up to 70 percent, they offer both style and efficiency. They are convenient and ideal for busy households.
samsung.com
Rs 52,990
Vivo X200
Vivo’s X200 is a flagship-level smartphone packing in ace cameras while also balancing extreme functionality and style. Available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black, the phone is a mere 7.99mm thick! The cameras in the X200 are among the best available in the market, with new features including Telephoto Hyperzoom and Macro. My favourite aspect is the new street photography camera setting, allowing for a professional, dynamic and immersive experience. vivo.com
Rs 65,999
Braun Chronograph
The wristwatch comes with both an analogue and a digital display. While the analogue shows time in hours, minutes, and seconds, the digital display shows a second time zone, calendar, stopwatch, step counter, calorie counter, and tracks distance without the need of a smartphone or app. The 45mm dial is bold and legible while the quartz movement provides accurate time. braun-clocks.com
Rs 23,600
JBL Go 3 Eco
JBL is renowned for their speakers. The Go 3 Eco is an affordable BT speaker (ideal as a gift) that comes with original JBL Pro sound and is made from eco-friendly materials. The speaker is so compact that it can literally travel with you everywhere, around the house or around the world. With IP67 resistance, you can use it by the pool, while an integrated loop lets you carry it effortlessly. Its battery life lasts for about five hours, and you get multiple colour options, including this vivid green! in.jbl.com
Rs 3,499
Swiss Military BT Speaker
The Retro Classic 2.0 Bluetooth speaker from Swiss Military Audio comes with a wooden design and room-filling sound. Setting up the speaker is simple, and it connects to your smartphone effortlessly. Sound is clear, whereas music comes out effervescent and lively with enough volume for a large room. Battery life is excellent (10+hrs) while connectivity is available
via USB 2.0, AUX-in. swissmilitaryaudio.com
Rs 2,899
Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian@gmail.com