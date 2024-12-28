Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Samsung AI washing Machine

Samsung’s new 12 kg Bespoke AI Washing Machines are designed to simplify laundry care. They sport top-notch features like AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings integration while optimising wash cycles based on fabric type and soil level for a thorough yet gentle clean. With a sleek design and energy-saving capabilities that can reduce electricity bills by up to 70 percent, they offer both style and efficiency. They are convenient and ideal for busy households.

samsung.com

Rs 52,990

Vivo X200

Vivo’s X200 is a flagship-level smartphone packing in ace cameras while also balancing extreme functionality and style. Available in Natural Green and Cosmos Black, the phone is a mere 7.99mm thick! The cameras in the X200 are among the best available in the market, with new features including Telephoto Hyperzoom and Macro. My favourite aspect is the new street photography camera setting, allowing for a professional, dynamic and immersive experience. vivo.com

Rs 65,999

Braun Chronograph

The wristwatch comes with both an analogue and a digital display. While the analogue shows time in hours, minutes, and seconds, the digital display shows a second time zone, calendar, stopwatch, step counter, calorie counter, and tracks distance without the need of a smartphone or app. The 45mm dial is bold and legible while the quartz movement provides accurate time. braun-clocks.com

Rs 23,600