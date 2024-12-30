New Year to begin on a chilly note

NEW DELHI: A cold and chilly New Year is on the cards, with dense fog and light to moderate rainfall impacting transportation, aviation, and public health in Northwest and East India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog will affect northwest India over the next few days.

Additionally, several fresh western disturbances are likely to impact the region during the first week of January. These cold wave conditions are expected to significantly lower minimum temperatures, which will persist for at least a week.