New Year to begin on a chilly note

NEW DELHI: A cold and chilly New Year is on the cards, with dense fog and light to moderate rainfall impacting transportation, aviation, and public health in Northwest and East India.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave conditions accompanied by dense fog will affect northwest India over the next few days.
Additionally, several fresh western disturbances are likely to impact the region during the first week of January. These cold wave conditions are expected to significantly lower minimum temperatures, which will persist for at least a week.
The weather office has forecast a drop in minimum temperatures of 4-6°C in Uttar Pradesh over the next five days and a decline of 3-4°C in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next three days, with no significant changes afterward.
Moreover, Central and East India will see a drop in temperatures by 3-5°C in next 24 hours, while Maharashtra is projected to experience a drop of 2-4°C.
On Sunday, the IMD recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 6-12°C in many regions of Northwest India and from 12-18°C in various parts of Central, West, and East India, with Sikar (Rajasthan) reporting the lowest temperature at 5.7°C.
Two fresh western disturbances will affect Northwest India in the start of January.