A Countdown In Style

New Year brings with it a promise of a ‘new you’. If making New Year resolutions feels passé, perhaps re-inventing yourself through a wardrobe reboot is a way to express newness. Your New Year’s Eve outfit can be a personality reveal — whether you want to dress like yourself more this year or be more experimental, try thrifting or break gender codes by opting for fluid fashion, be a party animal or rather stay at home cooped in the embrace of relaxed, comfort dressing — an ensemble can mirror your aspirations for the year ahead.
For instance, those who want to exude boldness this year can wear edgy cuts, asymmetrical designs and statement jewellery pieces. If you want to be the ‘authentic you’, include pieces from your everyday aesthetic which could also be as simple as well-fitted jeans with a classic white shirt. Eco-conscious folks can bet on retro prints, vegan leather accessories, and clothing made of plant-based fibres.
Those who want to dress in gender-neutral pieces can opt for relaxed fits and neutral shades paired with unisex footwear and accessories. To go all-glam, wear sequins-and-shimmer outfits, ornate embellishments and metallic colours. If you want to play safe, opt for a timeless, durable and comfortable dressing that prioritises movement, functionality and familiarity. Here’s your fashion fix in various categories so you can ring in 2025.
Party on the cards
Swamped with New Year party invitations, and can’t decide a look? Choose your style on the basis of occasions — a formal office party, an elegant soirée and a casual home party. Aaina Mahajan, founder of the contemporary wear label Mellowdrama says, “for an intimate home party, sweatshirts are ideal for a cosy and festive vibe. Pair them with denim bottoms or joggers for a relaxed look.
Mini skirt layered with a blazer from Style IslandAdd sneakers for a casual yet stylish touch. Minimal jewellery like stud earrings or a charm bracelet can complete the outfit without overdoing it. For a glamorous cocktail, a silver frill shirt and skirt or an embellished check dress exudes glamour. Pair with strappy stilettos, a metallic clutch, and crystal drop earrings. They combine sophistication with festive charm”.
For formal office parties, designer Shahin Mannan of her eponymous label says, “tailored dresses or blouses with a midi skirt or trousers, layered with a smart blazer are good for womenswear. Pair with simple jewellery, a structured handbag, and closed-toe heels or loafers. For menswear, a crisp shirt with a tailored blazer and trousers, paired with a leather belt, watch, and polished shoes are good to go”.
To add that extra sparkle, opt for fabrics like metallic silks, sequins, and velvets and light-catching embroidery pieces. Accessorise with layered chains, crystal chokers, shimmery clutches, and hairpins. Men can choose metallic cufflinks and a beaded tie.
Colour theory
While colours like silver, red, green, off-white and black are go-to for year-end parties, people are also inclining to new shades of olive tones that offer an earthy alternative to traditional jewel tones, denim hues that bring a playful charm and navy blue for its timeless appeal. “This year, we are also seeing a move towards more unexpected shades like metallic rose gold, deep midnight blues, and soft lavender.
They bring a modern take on traditional New Year’s Eve hues. Additionally, these colours suit a wide range of skin tones and can easily transition from day to night, which is appealing in today’s versatile, multi-functional fashion landscape,” tells Kanishka Ahuja Jain from luxury label Zabella. Tushita Mehta from affordable fashion label Style Island shares that Pantone Colour of 2025 — Mocha Mousse is also a perfect shade for winter festive outfits.
Inclusivity is key
People are also looking for outfits that showcase inclusivity transcending age, gender, body shape, skin tone and size barriers. For New Year dressing Ridhi Bansal, co-founder of modern luxury label ITRH shares some versatile options, “go for A-line dresses, tailored jumpsuits, or high-waisted trousers. These pieces can look flattering on various body types, ages, and sizes.
Adding a belt or cinching at the waist can enhance shape while flowing fabrics provide comfort without compromising style”. Jain says a wrap dress in a luxurious, stretchable fabric works well for all body types. “An oversized metallic blazer paired with tailored trousers or high-waisted wide-leg pants could be a great gender-neutral fit,” she says. One can also go for sweatshirt dresses, denim trenches, jackets, and embellished shirts.
Layering your outfits is another technique to embrace inclusivity. Mehta adds that fabrics like wool, tweed, knit, and cotton fleece are “super versatile” to layer. She says, “a tweed jacket, whether it’s a classic herringbone or a textured bouclé, can elevate any outfit. For a more casual look, a denim jacket layered with a soft cashmere sweater is a chic way to stay cosy. A cropped tweed jacket works beautifully with high-waisted trousers or jeans, while a longer denim jacket pairs well with fitted skirts or knit dresses”.