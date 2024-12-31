Fearing defeat, Kejriwal is now enrolling fake voters: BJP

Sachdeva alleged, “Kejriwal is a fraud master who does not even hesitate to deceive the very people who helped him hold on to power for 12 years.”

“There is an address listed as house number ‘Zero’, where 144 votes are registered. At another address, marked simply as ‘A’, 30 voters have been added. Such fraudulent practices clearly expose the AAP’s intent to weaken the BJP’s presence,” he said, adding this is Arvind Kejriwal’s sin, and he will have to answer for it. Sachdeva also flagged irregularities in the constituencies bordering other states where he said 1,83,323 new voter applications were filed in just four days.

The constituencies like Narela, Burari, Badarpur and Mustafabad saw significant increase in voter registrations, raising suspicions of voter manipulation, he alleged.

The BJP has called for an immediate investigation into these discrepancies and launched a 15-day voter registration drive to ensure legitimate voters are added to the rolls. Former MP Pravesh Sahib Singh said, “In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, there were 1,46,000 voters, and today, there are only 1,06,000 voters left.”