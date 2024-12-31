Sanjay Singh to sue BJP leaders over claims on wife's voter registration

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations that AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s wife, Anita Singh, is not a registered voter in Delhi, the Rajya Sabha MP on Monday said he will file a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and the party’s IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya, over “bogus” claims.

Notably, Tiwari and Malviya had earlier claimed that though the AAP leader and his wife cast their votes in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per an affidavit filed by Anita Singh, she is a registered voter in UP’s Sultanpur district, which makes her vote in Delhi both “invalid” and “illegal”.

Refuting BJP’s allegations, Singh presented documentary evidence, reaffirming her status as a registered voter in New Delhi. He also announced his decision to file defamation cases against both leaders.