Budget 2024: Delhi Police budget slashed by 4.50% to Rs 11,397 Crore

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police was allocated a sum of Rs 11,397 crore in the Union Budget Estimates for the 2024–25 financial year, around Rs 535 crore less than the previous year's budget estimate. This year, the budget estimate was cut by nearly 4.50 percent as compared to the previous financial year.

Notably, the Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the national capital territory of Delhi. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

For the financial year 2023-2024, the Delhi Police got a budget estimate of Rs 11,932.03 crore, which was later revised to Rs 12,128 crore for the same period.

Of the total budget estimate allotted to the police department, a sum of Rs 10291.28 will be used for establishment-related expenditures. The capital expenditure of Rs 1106.70 crore includes the sum of Rs 220 crore meant for the development of police infrastructure.

According to officials, the provision is for routing expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police, such as developing traffic and communication networks in NCR megacities and model traffic systems, upgrading and expanding communication infrastructure, upgrading training, inducing the latest technology, and installing traffic signals.



The development of police infrastructure means the construction of office buildings and residential buildings to improve housing satisfaction levels. Last year, Rs 270 crore was earmarked for the infrastructure.



Just one year before India attained independence, the Delhi Police was reorganised, and its strength was almost doubled.

In the wake of partition, a large influx of refugees rolled in, and there was a sharp rise in crime in 1948. It was on February 16, 1948, that the first IGP of Delhi was appointed, and the total strength of the Delhi Police was increased by 1951 to about 8,000 with one Inspector General of Police and eight Superintendents of Police.

With the rise in the population of Delhi, the strength of the Delhi Police kept on increasing, and in 1961, it was over 12,000.

Presently, the sanctioned strength of the Delhi Police is 83,762.

There are six ranges, 15 districts, and 209 police stations in Delhi.

Today, Delhi Police is perhaps the largest metropolitan police force in the world, larger than London, Paris,New York, and Tokyo.