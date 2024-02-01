Excise policy ‘scam’: Kejriwal gets 5th summons from probe agency

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served fresh summons on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy scam case, official sources said here.
According to official sources from the ED, the agency has summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on February 2.
Interestingly, the date of ED’s summon coincides with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) planned protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. As per the party sources, CM Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the agitation.
Kejriwal had skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency over the past four months. He was called on January 18, January 3, December 21, and November 2 in 2023. He has always called these notices “illegal”. By issuing the fresh notice, the ED has again rejected Kejriwal’s contention that the summons were “not in consonance with the law” and hence should be withdrawn.
Objecting to the summons, Kejriwal and the AAP have stated that it was unclear if the CM was asked to appear as a witness or a suspect.
AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, apart from communications in-charge of the party Vijay Nair and some businessmen have been arrested by the ED in the case.
The agency had claimed in its charge sheet that the AAP used “proceeds of crime” to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa election campaign.
It is also expected to file a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case and name the AAP as a “beneficiary” of the alleged kickbacks that were generated through the excise policy. The policy was subsequently scrapped, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has demanded that Kejriwal appear before the ED for questioning in the case since he holds a constitutional post.“We are watching if they come up with a travel plan of Kejriwal on the date of questioning by the ED,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.
Kejriwal had skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency over the past four months — November 2, December 21, January 3, and January 18. The CM has been terming these notices “illegal” and vague, saying it does not specify whether he is being asked to appear as a witness or a suspect.