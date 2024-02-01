Excise policy ‘scam’: Kejriwal gets 5th summons from probe agency

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served fresh summons on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy scam case, official sources said here.

According to official sources from the ED, the agency has summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on February 2.

Interestingly, the date of ED’s summon coincides with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) planned protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. As per the party sources, CM Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will also take part in the agitation.

Kejriwal had skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency over the past four months. He was called on January 18, January 3, December 21, and November 2 in 2023. He has always called these notices “illegal”. By issuing the fresh notice, the ED has again rejected Kejriwal’s contention that the summons were “not in consonance with the law” and hence should be withdrawn.

Objecting to the summons, Kejriwal and the AAP have stated that it was unclear if the CM was asked to appear as a witness or a suspect.