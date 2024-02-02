After DMs, top Delhi bureaucrats to spend night in villages

NEW DELHI: L-G VK Saxena on Thursday directed the chief secretary, secretaries and heads of the departments to visit villages in the national capital and stay overnight to take stock of the ground realities under the “Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan”.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas, Saxena chaired a meeting to review the experiences gathered by the district magistrates (DMs) over their last two “Samvaad” visits to villages across the city, aimed at formulating the way forward under the “Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan” of the DDA.

Saxena had launched the campaign on December 2 last year for the development of urban villages with a dedicated fund of more than Rs 800 crore.

The DMs had visited the identified villages on January 7-8 and January 27-28 and stayed overnight, besides interacting with residents of these villages to get first-hand account about the problems faced by them, it said.