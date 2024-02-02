Delhi excise case: Sanjay Singh seeks interim bail for RS oath

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, an accused in the Delhi excise scam case, on Thursday moved a local court seeking interim bail to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha and attend the ongoing Parliament session.
In response to the plea, Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the ED directing it to file a reply by February 3 on the application.
“It is found that the main case is already listed for hearing before the court on February 3, 2024... Let notice of this application be issued to the IO (investigating officer)/ SPP (Special Public Prosecutor) for ED for the above said date and time.
“Let reply, if any, on behalf of ED be filed positively by the said date as it is observed that interim bail is being sought by the accused for the period
with effect from February 4 to 10, 2024 for taking oath as a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and for attending the ongoing Parliamentary Session,’ the judge said.
On October 4, the central agency had arrested Singh. The court had on December 22 dismissed his bail application, observing that he was connected with the “proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 2 crore’ and the case against him was “genuine”.
Singh was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Delhi last month for a second term.