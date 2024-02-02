Delhi excise case: Sanjay Singh seeks interim bail for RS oath

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Sanjay Singh, an accused in the Delhi excise scam case, on Thursday moved a local court seeking interim bail to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha and attend the ongoing Parliament session.

In response to the plea, Special Judge M K Nagpal issued notice to the ED directing it to file a reply by February 3 on the application.

“It is found that the main case is already listed for hearing before the court on February 3, 2024... Let notice of this application be issued to the IO (investigating officer)/ SPP (Special Public Prosecutor) for ED for the above said date and time.