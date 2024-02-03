Pain of 500 years undone with Ram Mandir consecration, VP Dhankhar to JNU

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya symbolised the civilisational history of India and ended the country’s 500 years’ pain.

Dhankhar made the remarks while addressing students at the 7th convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the All India Council for Technical Education auditorium.

“We had a celebratory mood in the country on January 22 when there was consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya dham. What is significant about the event is that the pain of 500 years was undone on the occasion. Our aspirations fructified with commitment to righteousness through established procedure of law,” he said.

Dhankhar asked students to take pride in the achievements of the country and said the youth shares a responsibility in “neutralising anti-national” narratives against India.