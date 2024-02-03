Political heat up: AAP, BJP hold protests, CM Kejriwal skips ED summons

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, workers and activists, led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, on Friday held a massive protest near the BJP headquarters over the alleged rigging in Chandigarh mayor polls.

On Tuesday, the BJP candidate was announced as the winner of the mayor post with 16 votes in the 35-member Chandigarh municipal House. Eight votes were declared “invalid” by Anil Masih, the presiding officer. The AAP had alleged tampering with ballot papers and sought fresh polls.

Addressing the AAP workers at the party’s office, Kejriwal alleged, “In the last few years, we had heard that the BJP rigs polls, tampers with EVMs and gets names of voters deleted but never was any evidence found. They were caught red-handed in Chandigarh stealing votes...if they can indulge in such acts in the mayoral polls, what would they be doing in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.”

The Punjab CM said the opposition leaders were being targeted and the CM’s of States ruled by non-BJP parties being “harassed” by the Governors. “Why do you (central government) spend so much money on conducting elections? Why not declare dictatorship? If they come back to power in 2024, Narendra Modi will become Narendra Putin and no elections will be held,” he alleged.

The demonstration was planned in front of the BJP headquarters but the AAP workers could not reach there as police barricaded several roads and deployed personnel.

AAP leader Gopal Rai told a press conference that his party’s MLAs and councillors have been “placed under house arrest ahead of the protest”. “Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest,” he said and added that “police should issue a clarification on this”.

‘Kejriwal left press conference midway’

The Delhi-unit of the BJP on Friday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the press conference midway as Home guards were protesting against their termination. “The misdeeds of the AAP-led government are now coming in front of Kejriwal. During his nine years of rule in Delhi, there is no section of the society who has not been cheated by him for political gains,” a party statement said. The AAP leaders held the press conference over the alleged malpractice in the Chandigarh mayor elections.