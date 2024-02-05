Work Notes from the Café

Work dates

Goyal also says that the café’s low buzz helps one concentrate. Complete silence would have been unsettling, she says. Goyal’s office initially worked on a ‘remote first’ mode when the pandemic raged, then allowing staff to continue working from a café for two days a week, as the situation eased. Now that it has moved back to a ‘work from office’ mode, yet she manages to visit her favourite “work café” when tasks spill over into the weekends – the reason being the comfortable work environment.

“My husband and I have developed a routine of heading to Blue Tokai in Khan during weekends, turning work into a social affair. For us, working together has become our love language, and going to a café serves as our version of a date,” she says.

Matt Chitharanjan, co-founder of Blue Tokai, says that when the cafe was initially launched in 2013, the idea was not to design it as a work café. However, with the pandemic changing the office landscape, entrepreneurs, who wanted to ride the trend, did so. Blue Tokai, for instance, went through a redesign and opened a total of 95 outlets in India.

“The café seating has been designed to cater to people coming to work, who choose a corner spot, with charging points and high-speed wi-fi. People are looking for an environment that fosters their creative process, and so our café offerings are curated to suit anyone spending between 30 minutes to even a couple of hours or more,” he says.

Akash Chauhan, HR Head at Chaayos, also says that for many these outlets have evolved as alternative work spaces, they “introduced scan and order for least interruption, bigger tables and plush seats for comfortable seatings for longer duration and revamped the interiors to ensure that it is not distracting”.

“High-speed wi-fi is a must for working out of the café,” says Srijit S Madhavan, 26, a front-end lead at Blue Sky Analytics. Working from cafés fosters “a better work environment as it allows you to interact with people from different walks of life, whereas working from the office could be too monotonous”, he says. His way of dealing with ambient noise? Noise-cancelling headphones.

For Atul Jain, a 28-year-old software developer at Chartr, cafes have an additional benefit; they are even better than working out of the home. “When I work from home, and if something happens at home, I will have to attend to that, I cannot ignore it, but when I work from cafés, I have the option of avoiding things around me,” he says. His office has a flexi-working schedule so he makes sure to work from a café at least once a week.