Delhi High Court junks unmarried woman’s plea to abort 28-week foetus

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to allow a 20-year-old unmarried woman to terminate her 28-week pregnancy.

“The petition is rejected,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said.The court had reserved its verdict on the petition last week while orally observing that it would not allow the woman to abort a “completely viable foetus”.

“I am not going to allow it for a completely viable foetus of 28 weeks. In the report, I can’t see any abnormality in the foetus. Foeticide cannot be permitted,” the judge had said.

In her plea, the woman claimed she got pregnant through a consensual relationship but she came to know about the pregnancy recently.