From street survivor to culinary star: Lilyma Khan's journey to head chef at 'Dear Donna'

When Lilyma Khan, the head chef at Dear Donna restaurant in Delhi’s Qutab Institutional Area, starts her 2 pm shift, she takes a moment to assess the kitchen, check the pantry, and address customer complaints. Khan, 29, leads a 40-member team and has been with the restaurant since its opening in February 2019. Dear Donna, known for its romantic dinner dates and family brunches, celebrates its fifth anniversary this month. To mark the occasion, Khan has used her culinary skills to create a special dessert, the Strawberry Bombe Alaska, and it will be available to order through the month.

“The celebration also includes a specially curated cocktail menu, and guests will enjoy champagne showers during Sunday brunches,” she says. Despite challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 and competition from neighbouring restaurants and food outlets such as Haldiram’s and Taste of Slice, Dear Donna continues to hold its own, a quality embodied by its head chef. Khan is now riding at the top of her culinary career, even though she has encountered her fair share of trials.

In a recent conversation with TMS, she candidly shared her experiences, reflecting on the highs, the lows, and the hope that kept her going.