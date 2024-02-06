'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra' Yojana facing train shortage, says Delhi CM

The inspiration to organise pilgrimages for the elderly came from the story of Shravan Kumar, who carried his blind elderly parents on his shoulders for a pilgrimage, he said.

The Chief Minister said he considers the two crore people of the national capital as his family, making it his duty and responsibility to facilitate pilgrimages for the elderly.

The train on Monday marked the 89th departure of pilgrims from Delhi, carrying 780 elderly to Tirupati Balaji. So far, 88 trains have left Delhi, and today marked the departure of the 89th train to Tirupati. Nearly 84,000 pilgrims have returned after completing their pilgrimage through these trains, according to Kejriwal.

“My effort is to ensure that every elderly person in Delhi goes on a pilgrimage at least once. We are not facing any shortage of resources for this scheme. We will arrange whatever resources are needed. There is a shortage of trains. We use the trains provided by the central government and send our elderly on pilgrimages,” Kejriwal said.