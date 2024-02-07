BJP says Delhi Jal Board den of corruption ... but where’s proof, asks AAP

NEW DELHI: As the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swopped down at premises linked to AAP leaders in connection with the case related to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Delhi unit of BJP pointed guns at the ruling-party, saying the ruling dispensation has turned the water department into a “den of corruption”.

“The Arvind Kejriwal government has turned the Delhi Jal Board into a den of corruption over 9 years, with corruption pervasive in every aspect of the DJB’s work,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. He said that the main evidence of “corruption and misuse of the DJB’s funds” is the “illegal construction” of a bungalow by the former CEO, Udit Prakash, who is considered very close to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.