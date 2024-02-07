BJP says Delhi Jal Board den of corruption ... but where’s proof, asks AAP

NEW DELHI: As the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swopped down at premises linked to AAP leaders in connection with the case related to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Delhi unit of BJP pointed guns at the ruling-party, saying the ruling dispensation has turned the water department into a “den of corruption”.
“The Arvind Kejriwal government has turned the Delhi Jal Board into a den of corruption over 9 years, with corruption pervasive in every aspect of the DJB’s work,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said. He said that the main evidence of “corruption and misuse of the DJB’s funds” is the “illegal construction” of a bungalow by the former CEO, Udit Prakash, who is considered very close to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Over AAP allegations of the probe agency being run by the BJP, Sachdeva said, “Calling the ED raids or any other investigation as BJP-sponsored, is their (AAP) way to escape from inquiry,” adding that the AAP is set to face an electoral defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said AAP repeatedly held press conferences to divert attention from the Jal board “scam” when the probe agency was conducting raids at their party leaders’ premises.
The ED on Tuesday searched some premises of Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and others as part of its probe into charges that the AAP received kickbacks of Rs 17 crore through “irregularities” in a tender floated by the DJB tender, official said. The action is part of a money laundering investigation focusing on alleged bribes through tenders purportedly channelled as election funds to AAP, they said.