Get Olympic medals: Kejriwal to students

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said 172 students are being trained in 10 Olympic sports at Delhi Sports School located in Civil Lines.

“I felt really good when I interacted with coaches today. They told me, ‘In 2028 Olympics, we will get one medal for you’. I do not know the A, B or C of sports so you will have to tell us which facilities you require. It’s our commitment to ensure that you do not lack any facilities,” he told the students while inaugurating the air-conditioned indoor swimming pool at Delhi Sports School.

“Anyone can have talent. Talent is not a slave to poverty. We set up this with only one aim -- to achieve Olympic medals. Everyone has to prepare for wining Olympic medal. The Delhi Sports University campus is being constructed at Mundka,” he added.