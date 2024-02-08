Rs 2 cr valuables, Rs 4L forex seized in Delhi Jal Board raids: Enforcement Directorate

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said that it seized valuables worth Rs 1.97 crore and foreign currency equivalent to Rs 4 lakh in its Tuesday’s raids carried out at multiple locations in the Delhi Jal Board corruption case.

“During the search, various incriminating documents and digital evidence were found and seized. Valuables amounting to Rs 1.97 crore and foreign currency equivalent to Rs 4 lakh have also been seized during the search,” a senior ED official said.

The bribe amounts were also passed on as election funds to AAP, said an ED official. The ED probe further revealed that the DJB contract was awarded at highly inflated rates so that bribes could be collected from contractors.

The ED searched the residences of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PS Bibhav Kumar, former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, the office of Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, the premises of a chartered accountant Pankaj Mangal and others in Delhi, Varanasi and Chandigarh.

The ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI for offences linked to bribery in DJB.